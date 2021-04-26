Skyscrapers in Cyprus abide by European fire safety rules and regulations

Skyscrapers in Cyprus abide by all European rules and regulations on fire safety since it takes more than alarms or sprinklers for a building to be protected.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that the assurances come despite the fact that the Fire Brigade does not have the means to promptly reach the very top floor.

“Nowhere in the world can fire extinguishers promptly reach the top floor of a skscraper but, nonetheless, there are adequate means and relevant infrastructure to help out fire fighters in their struggle if a blaze breaks out,” the Fire Brigade’s Charalambos Limnatides has said.

“Proper mechanical design and construction can save lives in a possible sky-rise building fire,” he added.

All towers in Cyprus have a second staircase with access to all floors, emergency lighting system, automatic fire detection and alarm systems, wet risers, water coils as well as automatic sprinkler systems, Philenews reports.

The Fire Brigade currently has a platform that reaches up to a height of 60 meters. That is why all towers also have autonomous systems and infrastructure to help fire fighters – including Fire Brigade lifts.

Cyprus is going through a major construction boom phase that first began in late 2013. There are over 70 buildings under construction that will stand taller than 50m upon completion. More than 30 of then are skyscrapers.