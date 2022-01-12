High level of cybersecurity needed for the transition to digital age

The transition of Cyprus to the digital age requires high levels of cyber security for everyone, President Nicos Anastasiades has said.

President Anastasiades, who received on Wednesday the annual report of the Commissioner of Electronic Communications and Postal Regulation George Michaelides, expressed his satisfaction for the work done, noting the great importance of providing a high level of security in the field of electronic communications.

According to a written statement by the Deputy Government Spokesperson Niovi Parisinou, the President asked to be kept informed, as the field of electronic communications and cybersecurity issues are of crucial importance for all governments and contribute to the development of modern countries.

The Commissioner informed President Anastasiades about the developments in the field of electronic communications and the implementation of projects related to high speeds such as 5G and fiber optics. In the field of cyber security, reference was made to the implementation of projects such as the Cyber ​​Security Products and Services Accreditation Centre and the European Union Cyber ​​Security Fund Management Centre.

In his report, the Commissioner makes suggestions regarding the current legislation and the operation of his Office.