High-level Ministry official in custody for sexual harassment

A reversal occurred to the Supreme Court regarding the case of a high-level Ministry official accused of sexually harassing two underage boys and one adult man. Even though the District Court of Nicosia had ordered that the man remains free until the trial of his case on 8 July, the Supreme Court ordered his imprisonment. According to the verdict there is a chance of the man repeating his offenses or of affecting witnesses.

It is reminded that the accused, who has establishments where children spend time, will face 23 charges for sexual crimes he seems to have committed against the two underage boys and against an adult man.

The offenses seems to have taken place from December 2017 until April 2021.