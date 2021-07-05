NewsLocalHigh-level Ministry official in custody for sexual harassment

High-level Ministry official in custody for sexual harassment

A reversal occurred to the Supreme Court regarding the case of a high-level Ministry official accused of sexually harassing two underage boys and one adult man. Even though the District Court of Nicosia had ordered that the man remains free until the trial of his case on 8 July, the Supreme Court ordered his imprisonment. According to the verdict there is a chance of the man repeating his offenses or of affecting witnesses.

It is reminded that the accused, who has establishments where children spend time, will face 23 charges for sexual crimes he seems to have committed against the two underage boys and against an adult man.

The offenses seems to have taken place from December 2017 until April 2021.

By gavriella
Previous articleGovernment announces measures to help families affected by huge fire
Next articleHouse Speaker convenes three committees to make decisions on huge fire

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros