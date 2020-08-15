News Local High fire hazard at barbecue areas during August 15 holiday

High fire hazard at barbecue areas during August 15 holiday

Cyprus on Saturday marks August 15, the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, and thousands of holiday makers will drive up to the mountains to cool off and barbecue – a long-standing tradition.

That’s why authorities are calling for caution, warning that the fire hazard in extremely high in all forest areas of the Mediterranean island.

Authorities also warn that barbecues should only take place at designated areas by the Forestry Department.

At the same time, the Fire Brigade is on alert with fire-combating engines stationed at strategic positions as a precautionary measure.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTrump, France’s Macron voice concern about Greece-Turkey tensions
Next articlePolice arrest two more young men after armed bank robbery

Top Stories

World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.26 million, death toll at 759,357

Annie Charalambous -
More than 21.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 759,357​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Liverpool boss Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season

Annie Charalambous -
Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp was named the Premier League's Manager of the Season on Saturday after leading the Merseyside club to their first top-flight...
Read more
Local

Greek FM briefs Cyprus’ FM over his talks with Pompeo

Annie Charalambous -
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has briefed on the phone his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides over his meeting in Vienna on Friday with US...
Read more
Local

Limassol Municipal Gardens to get a face lift

Annie Charalambous -
Limassol Municipal Gardens are getting a face lift so as to meet new, modern needs of the coastal city’s citizens, Philenews exclusively reported on...
Read more
Local

Police arrest two more young men after armed bank robbery

Annie Charalambous -
Police have arrested two 20-year-old men in connection with an armed bank robbery in Nicosia around noon on Friday, police said on Saturday. Hours earlier,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Greek FM briefs Cyprus’ FM over his talks with Pompeo

Annie Charalambous -
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has briefed on the phone his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides over his meeting in Vienna on Friday with US...
Read more
Local

Limassol Municipal Gardens to get a face lift

Annie Charalambous -
Limassol Municipal Gardens are getting a face lift so as to meet new, modern needs of the coastal city’s citizens, Philenews exclusively reported on...
Read more
Local

Police arrest two more young men after armed bank robbery

Annie Charalambous -
Police have arrested two 20-year-old men in connection with an armed bank robbery in Nicosia around noon on Friday, police said on Saturday. Hours earlier,...
Read more
Local

EU 27 call on Turkey to de-escalate tension in Eastern Mediterranean

Annie Charalambous -
The 27 EU Foreign Ministers late on Friday expressed their full solidarity with Greece and Cyprus during a teleconference of the Foreign Affairs Council,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros