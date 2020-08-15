High fire hazard at barbecue areas during August 15 holiday

Cyprus on Saturday marks August 15, the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, and thousands of holiday makers will drive up to the mountains to cool off and barbecue – a long-standing tradition.

That’s why authorities are calling for caution, warning that the fire hazard in extremely high in all forest areas of the Mediterranean island.

Authorities also warn that barbecues should only take place at designated areas by the Forestry Department.

At the same time, the Fire Brigade is on alert with fire-combating engines stationed at strategic positions as a precautionary measure.