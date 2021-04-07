High dust concentrations recorded, to subside by late Wednesday afternoon

NewsLocalHigh dust concentrations recorded, to subside by late Wednesday afternoon

High concentrations of dust were recorded in some areas in Cyprus but levels are expected to be back to normal by late Wednesday afternoon.

This is what an official announcement said, adding that  the hourly dust concentration at 8am was 209.4 μg/m3 in Nicosia, 53.9 μg/m3 in Paralimni, 69.7 μg/m3 in Larnaca and 70.4 μg/m3 in Limassol. Levels were below 50 μg/m3 in Paphos.

Legislation provides a limit value not to be exceeded for the daily average concentrations set at 50μg/m3 (microgrammes per cubic metre).

Dust is the respirable particulate matter of a diameter smaller than 10 μm (PM10) in the air.

The Labour Ministry called on employers to take appropriate measures for staff working outdoors. And authorities also called on vulnerable groups to stay indoors until the dust high concentrations subside.

By Annie Charalambous
