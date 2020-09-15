High dependence on cars main source of traffic congestion says Yiorkadjis

The main source of traffic congestion is the high dependence people have on their cars, Mayor of Nicosia, Konstantinos Yiorkadjis, said of the increased traffic observed on the streets since Monday when public schools reopened.

In his statement, Yiorkadjis states that the municipality submitted specific suggestions to the state for the alleviation of traffic congestion which include among others, the creation of one-way infrastructure of main axes and bus lanes, increasing the frequency of bus services, free use of public transport for some time and the operation of a tram network.

Concluding, he said that for the resolution of traffic congestion in the streets, the re-evaluation of employee working hours would also help so that we are not all commuting at same time.