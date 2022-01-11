High concentrations of dust are observed in the air on Tuesday, according to measurements from ground Stations of the Air Quality Monitoring Network operated by the Department of Labour Inspection.

The public, and particularly any vulnerable groups of population (children, older people, and the infirm) are urged to avoid circulating in open spaces until the observed episode has elapsed, as the small size of respirable particles in dust may have negative effects on human health.

Employers must take appropriate measures (organisational and/or technical) after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces, and it is recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection.

In detail, the latest hourly dust concentrations measured at 12:00 p.m in the following areas are in Nicosia 70.8 μg/m3, in Limassol 108.2 μg/m3, in Larnaca 71.1 μg/m3, in Paralimni 87.2 μg/m3, in Paphos 109.6 μg/m3, in Zygi 104.1 μg/m3 and in Ayia Marina Xyliatou 48.4 μg/m3.