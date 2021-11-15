High concentration of dust in the air

NewsLocalHigh concentration of dust in the air

High concentration of dust is in the air, the government’s Air Quality Monitoring Network warned on Monday before advising vulnerable groups of society to stay indoors.

The small size of respirable particles in dust are harmful to health, an announcement also said.

“Employers must take appropriate measures – organizational and/or technical – after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces, and it is recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection,” it added.

Specifically, the latest hourly dust concentrations measured at 8:00 am in the following areas are:

Lefkosia:                          122.4  μg/m3

Lemesos:                           72.4  μg/m3

Larnaka:                                81  μg/m3

Pafos:                                 89.4  μg/m3

Paralimni:                           50.8  μg/m3

Zygi:                                    50.9  μg/m3

Ayia Marina Xyliatou:          49  μg/m3

More information on the measured pollutant concentrations and real-time updates is available online at www.airquality.gov.cy

 

By Annie Charalambous
