NewsLocalHigh concentration of dust in the air, authorities call for caution

High concentration of dust in the air, authorities call for caution

Dust2
Dust2

High concentration of dust is recorded in the air, the Air Quality Monitoring Network said on Saturday.

The public, particularly any vulnerable groups such as children, older people and those with respiratory problems, advised to stay indoors.

Because the fine respirable particles in dust may have negative effects on their health.

As for employers, they must take appropriate measures after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces.

It is recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection.

In detail, the latest hourly dust concentrations measured at 9:00 am in the following areas are:

Lefkosia:                          164.7  μg/m3

Lemesos:                           74.9  μg/m3

Larnaka:                             77.6  μg/m3

Paralimni:                           61.9  μg/m3

Pafos:                                78.2  μg/m3

Zygi:                                   36.3  μg/m3

Agia Marina Xyliatou:          41.8  μg/m3

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus Flight Pass not abolished despite calls to the contrary

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros