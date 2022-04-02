High concentration of dust in the air, authorities call for caution

High concentration of dust is recorded in the air, the Air Quality Monitoring Network said on Saturday.

The public, particularly any vulnerable groups such as children, older people and those with respiratory problems, advised to stay indoors.

Because the fine respirable particles in dust may have negative effects on their health.

As for employers, they must take appropriate measures after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces.

It is recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection.

In detail, the latest hourly dust concentrations measured at 9:00 am in the following areas are:

Lefkosia: 164.7 μg/m3

Lemesos: 74.9 μg/m3

Larnaka: 77.6 μg/m3

Paralimni: 61.9 μg/m3

Pafos: 78.2 μg/m3

Zygi: 36.3 μg/m3

Agia Marina Xyliatou: 41.8 μg/m3