Heroes of the Greek Revolution: art exhibition of the 7-years-old Paris at Strovolos Theatre

246243253 668559400718817 8174685235966923930 N

Paris Andreou Hadjipavlou had drawn his first painting when he was 2 years old.

Paris’ first solo exhibition at the age of five years old took place under the auspices of Mensa Cyprus and the Mayor of Nicosia Constantinos Yiorkadjis.

Despite his young age, Paris already has awards from the national and global art competitions.

The current exhibition is dedicated to the heroes and heroines of Greek Revolution of 1821 and will be hosted by epok.gr and by the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports in cooperation with the Strovolos Municipality.

Opening October 21 at 6:30pm
Where Strovolos Municipal Theatre

By Lisa Liberti
