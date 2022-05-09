InsiderEconomyHermes Airports presents summer flying program

Hermes Airports presents summer flying program

Hermes Airports presented the new summer flying program from and to the airports of Larnaca and Paphos, which marked the return to many and different connections from and to Cyprus. Based on the current program, the summer period seems positive and airlines are scheduling an important number of flights.

Specifically, this summer, 50 airlines will carry out flights to and from the airports of Paphos and Larnaca, with 140 itineraries, including five new ones, from 95 destinations in 38 countries.

It is worth noting that this April passenger traffic has greatly improved amounting to 85% of the corresponding month in 2019. In total, during the period from 1st January until 30th April, 1,587,337 passengers traveled to and from Cyprus’s airports despite losses from Russia and Ukraine.

New destinations like Pisa (Ryanair), Salzburg (Eurowings), Vern (Helvetic), Nuremberg (Correndon) and Jeddah (Cyprus Airways) have been added.

By gavriella
Previous articleSix vehicles in flames after the Apollon-APOEL football match in Limassol
Next articleBono and The Edge give surprise ‘freedom’ concert in Kyiv metro

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros