Help those in need – adopt a family for Easter

The Volunteerism Coordinative Council (VCC) announced the start of the “Adopt a family for Easter” campaign in order to help families in need.

The VCC will be accepting donations by citizens from April 5 to 23. They will collected by volunteer teams in all districts at the locations below.

In addition, families in need are urged to contact their local volunteer teams for more information on receiving aid.

What you can offer:

Food

Sweets

Paschal candles

Children’s Easter eggs

Supermarket coupons

The VCC said that it will not be collecting clothes and toys.

Who can participate:

Individuals

Families

Municipalities/Communities

Companies

Schools/Universities

Institutions

Organised groups

NGOs

Where can you make a donation:

Volunteer Centres

CIIM (Cyprus International Institute of Management) in Nicosia and Limassol

How to contact them:

Nicosia: 11 Soudas Street, Strovolos tel 22512602

Limassol: 14 1 April Street, Ayia Phyla tel 25737761

Larnaca: 23 Kitheronos Street tel 24650525

Paphos: 46 Aristoteli Savva Street, Anavargos tel 26953725

Famagusta: 21 Georgiou Katsiari Street, 5320 Liopetri tel 99124521

Kyrenia: tel 97743185

Vasiliko Cement Works, 7738 Vasiliko, tel 24 845 555