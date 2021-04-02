Help those in need – adopt a family for Easter

The Volunteerism Coordinative Council (VCC) announced the start of the “Adopt a family for Easter” campaign in order to help families in need.
The VCC will be accepting donations by citizens from April 5 to 23. They will collected by volunteer teams in all districts at the locations below.
In addition, families in need are urged to contact their local volunteer teams for more information on receiving aid.
What you can offer:
- Food
- Sweets
- Paschal candles
- Children’s Easter eggs
- Supermarket coupons
The VCC said that it will not be collecting clothes and toys.
Who can participate:
- Individuals
- Families
- Municipalities/Communities
- Companies
- Schools/Universities
- Institutions
- Organised groups
- NGOs
Where can you make a donation:
- Volunteer Centres
- CIIM (Cyprus International Institute of Management) in Nicosia and Limassol
How to contact them:
Nicosia: 11 Soudas Street, Strovolos tel 22512602
Limassol: 14 1 April Street, Ayia Phyla tel 25737761
Larnaca: 23 Kitheronos Street tel 24650525
Paphos: 46 Aristoteli Savva Street, Anavargos tel 26953725
Famagusta: 21 Georgiou Katsiari Street, 5320 Liopetri tel 99124521
Kyrenia: tel 97743185
Vasiliko Cement Works, 7738 Vasiliko, tel 24 845 555