Help those in need – adopt a family for Easter

The Volunteerism Coordinative Council (VCC) announced the start of the “Adopt a family for Easter” campaign in order to help families in need.

The VCC will be accepting donations by citizens from April 5 to 23. They will collected by volunteer teams in all districts at the locations below.

In addition, families in need are urged to contact their local volunteer teams for more information on receiving aid.

What you can offer:

  • Food
  • Sweets
  • Paschal candles
  • Children’s Easter eggs
  • Supermarket coupons

The VCC said that it will not be collecting clothes and toys.

Who can participate:

  • Individuals
  • Families
  • Municipalities/Communities
  • Companies
  • Schools/Universities
  • Institutions
  • Organised groups
  • NGOs

Where can you make a donation:

  • Volunteer Centres
  • CIIM (Cyprus International Institute of Management) in Nicosia and Limassol

How to contact them:

Nicosia: 11 Soudas Street, Strovolos   tel 22512602

Limassol:  14 1 April Street, Ayia Phyla tel 25737761

Larnaca: 23 Kitheronos Street   tel   24650525

Paphos: 46 Aristoteli Savva Street, Anavargos  tel 26953725

Famagusta:  21 Georgiou Katsiari Street, 5320 Liopetri tel   99124521

Kyrenia: tel 97743185

Vasiliko Cement Works, 7738 Vasiliko,  tel 24 845 555

By Lisa Liberti
