New contact details for “CyprusFlightPass” platform’s help desk

The contact details of the help desk for passengers who intend to travel to Cyprus from abroad and may have queries regarding the use of the e-platform “CyprusFlightPass” have changed.
So, as of Monday, February 1, for queries via telephone the help desk can be contacted as follows:
Calls within Cyprus: 1474
Calls from abroad: +357 22 285 757
For queries in writing through the e-platform via the link: https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/en/contact-us
The hours of operation of the help desk will be:
Monday- Sunday 08:00- 20:00 Cyprus time