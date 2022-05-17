‘Hello Summer’ Pop Up Market on June 4-5

TheWorkplace in Nicosia Oldtown to get you ready for summer!

The market will host exclusively handmade vendors from all industries to give attendees a variety of choices at pocket-friendly prices. Come to meet and support talented local artists and buy items that will make you feel and look good this summer. Drinks and snacks will also be available for a guaranteed fun time.

‘Hello Summer’ Pop Up Market is a 2-day event:

Saturday 4th from 11am to 8pm

Sunday 5th from 11am to 8pm

Click ‘Interested’ or ‘Going’ to keep updated on event details such as list of vendors.

There is NO entry fee and ALL safety protocols will be followed.

‘Hello Summer’ Pop Up Market hosted by Handmade in Cyprus and Yfantourgeio