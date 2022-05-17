in-cyprus'Hello Summer' Pop Up Market on June 4-5

‘Hello Summer’ Pop Up Market on June 4-5

TheWorkplace in Nicosia Oldtown to get you ready for summer!
The market will host exclusively handmade vendors from all industries to give attendees a variety of choices at pocket-friendly prices. Come to meet and support talented local artists and buy items that will make you feel and look good this summer. Drinks and snacks will also be available for a guaranteed fun time.
‘Hello Summer’ Pop Up Market is a 2-day event:
Saturday 4th from 11am to 8pm
Sunday 5th from 11am to 8pm
Click ‘Interested’ or ‘Going’ to keep updated on event details such as list of vendors.
There is NO entry fee and ALL safety protocols will be followed.
‘Hello Summer’ Pop Up Market hosted by Handmade in Cyprus and Yfantourgeio
When Saturday, June 4 – Sunday, June 5 from 11 am till 8 pm
Where 67-71 Lefkonos Str., Phaneromeni 1011 Nicosia
Location
Info 99 409900
By Lisa Liberti
