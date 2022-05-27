‘Hello Summer’ Pop Up market in Nicosia on June 4, 5

‘Hello Summer’ Pop Up market is the event to attend to get you ready for the summer season hosted by Handmade in Cyprus at Yfantourgeio The Workplace in Nicosia Oldtown on June 4th and 5th from 11am to 8pm.

The two-day market will host 40 handmade vendors from all industries to give attendees a variety of choices at pocket friendly prices. Get the chance to meet and support talented local artists and buy items that will make you feel and look good this summer.

The range of handmade products covered by the 40 local artists is impressive from candles, home décor and ceramics to jewelry, bags and clothes and so much more.

In addition to handmade artists, the market will host second-hand and vintage clothes vendors in support of the movement against fast fashion.

Drinks, snacks and a seating area will also be available for a guaranteed fun time.

To stay updated you can find the event on Facebook here:

https://fb.me/e/1sslX7GHb

and/or follow the hosts:

https://www.instagram.com/handmade.in.cyprus/

https://www.instagram.com/yfantourgeio_theworkplace/

About Handmade in Cyprus: the Instagram account for all who love and support handmade local artists. Handmade in Cyprus features local handmade artists and promotes their work long term. Most importantly, the aim of Handmade in Cyprus is not only to connect artists to clients, but to build a community that looks to buy locally first, by providing an account where followers can conveniently find all local handmade artists in Cyprus in one welcoming place.