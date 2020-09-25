Insider Economy Hellenic Bank net profit €17.7 million in first half of 2020

Hellenic Bank net profit €17.7 million in first half of 2020

Hellenic Bank, Cyprus’ second largest lender posted a net profit of €17.7 million in the first half of 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, compared with a net profit of €58.3 million in the respective period of 2019.

Following the €2.2 million net loss in the first quarter of 2020, the bank posted a profit of €20 million in Q2 while increasing its capital with CET1 ratio at 19.75% compared with 19.22% in Q1 and its capital adequacy ratio to 22.2% in Q2 from 21.7% in Q1.

Total provision charge for the first half of 2020 amounted to €42.4 million of which €38 million is associated with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic of which €33 million were front-loaded in Q1.

The bank said its non-performing loans to total loans ratio declined to 19.5%, excluding loans covered by an asset protection scheme provided by the Cyprus Asset Management Company in the context of the acquisition of the state-owned Cyprus Cooperative Bank.

The 21% decrease in NPLS is attributed to a write down of NPLs amounting to €0.5 billion. Coverage ratio amounted to 46.5%, the bank said.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Phivos Stasopoulos said both the banks and the state are better placed to tackle the crisis triggered by the pandemic compared with the 2012 financial crisis.

He noted that banks have increased capital buffers and ample liquidity, while the state has fiscal place to cushion the crisis.
“It is very important that banks have capital liquidity provided by local deposits and that the state has the necessary buffers”, he said.

The bank said that borrowers who obtained a payment suspension amounted to 2.8 billion or 55% of the bank’s loan book.

Under a decree issued by the Finance Minister payment holidays imposed only on performing loans will end on December 2020.

However, Stasopoulos said that he believes an extension of payment deferral programmes even in a targeted loan portfolio is difficult, as the public moratorium was “generous” and attracted a large number of borrowers.

“For these reasons, I believe that the possibility for a moratorium extension is difficult even in a particular sector and the bank will examine applications on a case by case basis”, he said.

Furthermore, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Lars Kramer said he believes that bad loans will rise by 10% after the payment holiday, noting that the first quarter of 2021 will be decisive concerning new NPLs.

Replying to a question he said that a 10% rise is more realistic than optimistic, noting that this projection takes into account the bank’s pessimistic macroeconomic projections.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleGreece supports Cyprus in seeking sanctions against Turkey
Next articleUK Minister expresses support for Cyprus’ settlement and Varosha resolution

Top Stories

Local

Eight new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,893 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 8 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Omonia: 60 people to self-isolate due to covid case

Maria Bitar -
Omonia's delegation, that travelled to Athens for the first match with Olympiakos in Faliro in the context of the Champions League playoffs (0-2 defeat),...
Read more
World

Two journalists stabbed near Charlie Hebdo’s old offices – France opens anti-terror probe

Maria Bitar -
France opened an anti-terror investigation after two journalists were stabbed in Paris on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine...
Read more
World

UK’s Tesco blocks bulk-buying of toilet roll and flour

Maria Bitar -
Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco will prevent customers from bulk-buying flour, pasta, toilet rolls and anti-bacterial wipes to prevent a re-run of the COVID-19 stockpiling...
Read more
Local

COVID-19: Average age in Cyprus is 39 (tables)

Maria Bitar -
Here are the infographics, by the Ministry of Health, with statistics on the course of the coronavirus until September 22nd. The average age in...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Retail trade in Cyprus shows signs of recovery

Maria Bitar -
Retail trade in Cyprus excluding motor vehicles showed signs of recovery reflecting the increase of economic recovery following the lifting of restrictions to combat...
Read more
Economy

Deposits rise, loans continue downward path in Cyprus

Maria Bitar -
Total deposits rose in the Cyprus banking sector in August with the outstanding amount reaching €47.9 billion, according to data released by the Central...
Read more
Economy

Signs of recovery in constructions in June, despite drop in the first half of 2020

Maria Bitar -
A significant decrease in building permits was recorded in the first half of 2020, due to the restrictive measures against the spread of the...
Read more
Economy

Turnover value of wholesale trade in Cyprus down in second quarter this year

Maria Bitar -
Turnover value of wholesale trade except of motor vehicles in Cyprus fell by 20.9% during the second quarter of 2020, according to data released...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros