NewsWorldHelicopter crashes into waves off crowded Miami Beach, injures two

Helicopter crashes into waves off crowded Miami Beach, injures two

Helicopter Crashes Into Waves Off Crowded Miami Beach, Injures Two
Helicopter Crashes Into Waves Off Crowded Miami Beach, Injures Two

Federal agencies are investigating the crash of a helicopter with three passengers into the Atlantic Ocean close to swimmers and sun bathers in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday (February 19).

A Robinson R44 helicopter plunged into the ocean close to a crowded beach at 1:20 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The agency is investigating the cause of the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Miami Beach police and fire departments responded to the scene and said on Twitter that two of the passengers were transported to a local hospital “in stable condition.”

Video footage of the crash showed the helicopter diving into an area that was full of swimmers.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice fine 19 citizens and 7 establishments for COVID violations
Next articleRapid Antigen Testing Units – 21 February 2022

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros