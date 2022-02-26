NewsWorldHeavy traffic is seen on a road heading out of the Ukrainian...

Heavy traffic is seen on a road heading out of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Heavy Traffic Is Seen On A Road Heading Out Of The Ukrainian Capital Kyiv, As Russian Military Operation Begins, In Ukraine,
Heavy Traffic Is Seen On A Road Heading Out Of The Ukrainian Capital Kyiv, As Russian Military Operation Begins, In Ukraine,

Heavy traffic is seen on a road heading out of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, as Russian military operation begins, in Ukraine, February 24, 2022.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus Embassy in Kiev suspends operation
Next articleRapid Antigen Testing Units – 27 February 2022

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros