Heavy traffic at Rizoelia roundabout

Currently there is increased traffic at the Famagusta-Larnaca highway and specifically at the Rizoelia roundabout.

The police are advising drivers to be particularly careful and follow the signs of the policemen on the spots.

By gavriella
