PhotosHeavy snowfall in Moscow Heavy snowfall in Moscow 3 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber People Walk In The Street During Heavy Snowfall In Moscow People walk in the street during heavy snowfall in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2022. Source:REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov MORE PHOTOS A woman carries her cat as she walks past buildings that were destroyed by Russian shelling A view shows damaged residential buildings in Mariupol Lady Gaga at the 64th Grammy Awards Show in Las Vegas Ukrainians fleeing war arrive to Mexico to cross into the United States