Heavy smoke rises after rocket strikes hit Lviv

A plume of dense smoke was seen rising after two rocket strikes hit Ukraine’s western city of Lviv on Saturday (March 26).

The Mayor of Lviv says a facility storing fuel is burning after rocket strikes on city outskirts.

The airstrike wounded five people, regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said, after local authorities told residents to seek shelter in the wake of powerful blasts on the city’s outskirts.

Earlier he had reported three powerful explosions in the eastern edge of Lviv.

Reuters witnesses saw heavy black smoke rising from the northeast side of the city.

