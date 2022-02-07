Heavy rainfall in recent days sparks imminent overflow of dams

The overflow of Asprokremmos dam – the island’s second largest – is imminent after the recent heavy rainfall with smaller ones already reaching full capacity.

And this means that no water cuts or restrictions should be expected in 2022, Philenews reports.

In Paphos district alone, apart from the Asprokremmos state of play, two smaller ones have already overflowed – those of Argaka and Pomos.

As of Friday, Paphos district’s dams recorded the following percentages in water flow capacity compared to the same period last year:

Asprokremmos: 95.5% compared to 86.2% last year

Kannaviou: 76% compared to 67.3% last year

Μavrokolympos: 46.2% compared to 56.8% last year

Εvretou: 76.5% compared to 76.2% last year

Αrgaka: 100% compared to 64.6% last year

Pomos: 100% compared to 90.9% last year

Αyia Marina: 75.5% compared to 47.7% last year