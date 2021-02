Turkey’s western province of Izmir was hit late on Tuesday (Feb.2) by heavy rain, causing floods and traffic disruptions.

The rainfall affected life negatively, streets, workplaces and houses were flooded.

Buses and trains services were disrupted while roads remained waterlogged due to the heavy rain.

Besides agricultural areas, houses and workplaces in northwestern city of Kırklareli were also flooded as a result of the overflow of streams.

(Reuters)