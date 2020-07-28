Heatwave warning, orange alert for high temperatures

The Cyprus Meteorological Service has issued an orange alert for extremely high temperatures on Wednesday. According to the forecast the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 42 degrees Celsius between 13:00 and 17:00 pm.
Source: Philenews
