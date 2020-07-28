in-cyprus Heatwave warning, orange alert for high temperatures

Heatwave warning, orange alert for high temperatures

The Cyprus Meteorological Service has issued an orange alert for extremely high temperatures on Wednesday. According to the forecast the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 42 degrees Celsius between 13:00 and 17:00 pm.

Source: Philenews

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleNew call centre from August 1st for passenger service
Next articleSpain slams UK and Germany for advising tourists to stay away

Top Stories

Local

Three new Covid cases

Andreas Nicolaides -
Another three people tested positive to Covid-19 out of 1,974 tests, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, raising the total in Cyprus to 1063. The...
Read more
World

Spain slams UK and Germany for advising tourists to stay away

Maria Bitar -
Spain reacted angrily on Tuesday to recommendations from Britain and Germany that their citizens avoid its islands and beaches because of an increase in...
Read more
in-cyprus

Heatwave warning, orange alert for high temperatures

Maria Bitar -
The Cyprus Meteorological Service has issued an orange alert for extremely high temperatures on Wednesday. According to the forecast the maximum temperature is expected...
Read more
Local

New call centre from August 1st for passenger service

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works announced the operation of a call centre meant for the service of passengers who intend to travel...
Read more
World

Petsas: Turkey’s decision to de-escalate tension a ‘positive action’

Maria Bitar -
Greece's government spokesperson Stelios Petsas said Turkey's decision for a de-escalation of tension in the south-eastern Mediterranean was a "positive action", in an interview...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

in-cyprus

New Projects in Nicosia and Agios Dometios

Maria Bitar -
The infrastructure projects being promoted as well as the Business Support Plan for the Municipalities of Nicosia and Agios Dometios were presented on Monday...
Read more
in-cyprus

Asphalt production plants to be relocated

Maria Bitar -
A meeting was held today at the Presidential Palace chaired by the President of the Republic Nikos Anastasiades to discuss the issue of the...
Read more
in-cyprus

New Chairman of the Board of Directors at English School

Maria Bitar -
Charalambos Iosifides has been newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the English School of Nicosia. The Council of Ministers made the decision...
Read more
in-cyprus

New Covid-19 cases with a recent travel history

Maria Bitar -
Two new cases of corona virus from a total of 1,329 laboratory diagnoses were announced on Friday by the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros