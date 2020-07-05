Heatwave to march on tomorrow, a high of 42

Cyprus is set for another scorcher tomorrow, as the over 40 temperatures spill over to next week and the hot dry conditions are not expected to subside in the next couple of days.

Monday’s forecast is a high of 42 inland, 31 in western coastal areas, 33 in the rest of the coastal regions and 32 over the mountains.

Winds will be moderate sea breezes in the morning, force three, later turning southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, force three to four and in windward coastal regions, strong force four to five.

Seas will be slight tomorrow morning, turning slightly moderate in the afternoon and moderate later in the day in windward areas.

Tuesday through to Thursday will see fine skies, but turning increasingly cloudy in the afternoon, inland and over the mountains, with thin mist during the morning and evening times.

Temperatures will gradually drop on Tuesday, still remaining above average for this time of year.