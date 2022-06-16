NewsWorldHeatwave to envelope France in coming days, with temperatures above 40 C

Heatwave to envelope France in coming days, with temperatures above 40 C

Heatwave To Envelope France In Coming Days, With Temperatures Above 40 Degrees Celsius
Heatwave To Envelope France In Coming Days, With Temperatures Above 40 Degrees Celsius

France will be gripped by a heatwave between Thursday (June 16) and Saturday (June 18), with temperatures in central parts of the country reaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

A cold air system coming from the Maghreb region is acting like a gear, pushing hot air upwards towards France and the Iberian peninsula, Meteo France weather expert Olivier Proust said.

“It’s as if a heatstroke enters the country, with temperatures largely surpassing normal levels,” he said, showing a map of France with bright red zones in most of the west and the south, stretching into central France.

Proust said the high temperatures will also worsen drought, already experienced in the Loire Valley, with riverbeds in towns like Ancenis-Saint-Gereon and Mauges-sur-Loire expanding as water levels drop, and with the soil cracking from dryness.

Periods of intense heat, which is happening more frequently and earlier in the summer season while lasting longer, are rooted in climate change, Proust said.

“It’s a sign of this global warming. This is obviously triggered by human activity,” he said.

He added that other parts of Europe, such as Italy, Alpine countries and the south of Germany, will not escape the heatwave.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleGerman, French, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv
Next articleEMA starts rolling review for adapted Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros