Heatwave RNB | Pettis N – Mr Mk – Stan this weekend in Larnaca

HEATWAVE RnB | PETTIS N – MR MK – STAN

Club DEEP Larnaca Summer Presents ” THE HEATWAVE RnB ” @ Lagoon Beach Bar Makenzy
<<< HEATWAVE RnB >>>
The Summer Season is still on..!! The Number One RnB Venue Takes over Makenzy beach for the best Partys of this Summer season, With special RnB Night’s Every Friday!

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
DJ PETTIS N
(Mix Fm Cyprus / Tour Dj of Cali swag District / Official Black Bottle Boy )
DJ MR MK
Hosted By STAN

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
MUSIC POLICY :
SEXY RnB | SMOOTH OLD man SCHOOL | HIP-HOP | AFROBEATS | BASHMENT
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
FREE ENTRANCE
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Dress code: DRESS TO IMPRESS
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
For Info & Res: Call the hotline | 7000 7950
Please make your reservations as soon as possible to avoid disappointment..
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Prepare yourselves for an Extraordinary Summer Experience!!!!!
It will be a great night!
SPONSORED BY JOSE CUERVO

When Friday, August 27 – Saturday, August 28

Where Lagoon Beach Bar, Mackenzie, Larnaca

