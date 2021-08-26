Heatwave RNB | Pettis N – Mr Mk – Stan this weekend in Larnaca

HEATWAVE RnB | PETTIS N – MR MK – STAN

Club DEEP Larnaca Summer Presents ” THE HEATWAVE RnB ” @ Lagoon Beach Bar Makenzy

<<< HEATWAVE RnB >>>

The Summer Season is still on..!! The Number One RnB Venue Takes over Makenzy beach for the best Partys of this Summer season, With special RnB Night’s Every Friday!

DJ PETTIS N

(Mix Fm Cyprus / Tour Dj of Cali swag District / Official Black Bottle Boy )

DJ MR MK

Hosted By STAN

MUSIC POLICY :

SEXY RnB | SMOOTH OLD man SCHOOL | HIP-HOP | AFROBEATS | BASHMENT

FREE ENTRANCE

Dress code: DRESS TO IMPRESS

For Info & Res: Call the hotline | 7000 7950

Please make your reservations as soon as possible to avoid disappointment..

Prepare yourselves for an Extraordinary Summer Experience!!!!!

It will be a great night!

SPONSORED BY JOSE CUERVO

When Friday, August 27 – Saturday, August 28

Where Lagoon Beach Bar, Mackenzie, Larnaca

Location

RSVP