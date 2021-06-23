Heatwave on the way, temperatures to rise to 40 C over the weekend

A heatwave in Cyprus is on the way with the temperature over the coming weekend expected to rise to 40 degrees centigrade.

At the same time, a thick layer of dust covering the sky is not excluded, according to the Meteorological Service.

The Service’s Kleanthis Nicolaides told Philenews: “Today (Wednesday) the temperature will rise to 37 degrees Celsius inland, around 31 degrees in coastal areas and 27 degrees Celsius over the mountains. An upward trend will continue up until the weekend.

“And it is very possible that Saturday will record a high of 40 degrees Celsius.”

These temperatures, he added, are significantly higher than average ones ​​for the season since those of the interior range from 19 to 34 degrees Celsius. And, 19 to 30 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, while those in the mountains range from 15 to 25 degrees Celsius.