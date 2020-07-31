News Local Heatwave has hit Europe, including Cyprus

Heatwave has hit Europe, including Cyprus

A heatwave has hit Europe, including Cyprus, and just as Athens and Madrid made wearing masks compulsory to prevent a surge in coronavirus infections.

Temperatures soared across Europe, heading above 40 Celsius in places, and with meteorologists in Cyprus forecasting 43 C inland by noon on Friday.

On Cyprus, the heatwave hit earlier this week, with temperatures already up in the 40s since Monday.

The extreme heat is added to the health warnings of a continent already taking fresh measures to rein in a potential second wave of coronavirus infections.

In Rome, where the temperature hit 38C on Thursday and was set to go to 39C on Friday, authorities told the elderly and children not to go out in the hottest part of the day.

The Swiss weather agency advised people to drink plenty of water, eat cool dishes and avoid physical exertion.

Back in Madrid, the uncomfortable combination of heat and face masks was driving home the importance of following health advice.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleHouse plenum set to vote in bill on heftier fines for traffic offences
Next articleUK tightens lock down in northern England

Top Stories

Local

Mask-wearing compulsory at all indoor public spaces in Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus on Friday made mask-wearing compulsory at all indoor public spaces to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus after a small flare-up over...
Read more
Local

US Embassy donates consumables, protective equipment to Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
US Ambassador in Nicosia Judith Garber has handed over donated consumables and protective equipment to Cyprus Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou to help in the...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
The world economic outlook has dimmed again, with rising coronavirus infections and the risk of renewed lockdowns increasing the chances that any rebound will...
Read more
Local

Solar park in Alassa, Limassol, ready to launch

Annie Charalambous -
A 50 MW solar park in Alassa, Limassol, is ready to launch now that the government has signed the agreement with the consortium behind...
Read more
Local

New army recruits in Cyprus take the oath-photos

Annie Charalambous -
New army recruits were sworn in early on Friday, with the ceremony for those in Nicosia taking place in the presence of Defence Minister...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Mask-wearing compulsory at all indoor public spaces in Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus on Friday made mask-wearing compulsory at all indoor public spaces to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus after a small flare-up over...
Read more
Local

US Embassy donates consumables, protective equipment to Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
US Ambassador in Nicosia Judith Garber has handed over donated consumables and protective equipment to Cyprus Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou to help in the...
Read more
Local

Solar park in Alassa, Limassol, ready to launch

Annie Charalambous -
A 50 MW solar park in Alassa, Limassol, is ready to launch now that the government has signed the agreement with the consortium behind...
Read more
Local

New army recruits in Cyprus take the oath-photos

Annie Charalambous -
New army recruits were sworn in early on Friday, with the ceremony for those in Nicosia taking place in the presence of Defence Minister...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros