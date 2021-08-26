Heatwave continues – New yellow warning

The Department of Meteorology announced that an extreme high temperature warning awareness, level yellow is valid from 11.00 tomorrow Friday until 17.00 on the same day.
The inland maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 40 C degrees.
