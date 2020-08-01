News Local Heath Ministry clarifies where mask-wearing is mandatory

Heath Ministry clarifies where mask-wearing is mandatory

Shortage of surgical masks reported in Cyprus

Cyprus has made mask-wearing compulsory in all indoor public spaces and the Health Ministry on Saturday clarified exactly where this new coronavirus preventive measure applies.

An official announcement said all citizens, aged six and above, have to wear masks at the following places:

—Supermarkets/Bakeries

—Malls/Retail shops/Commercial Centres/Churches

—Visitors at Hospitals/Clinics/Elderly Peoples’ Homes/Other Institutions providing health care

—Public Services/Departments and semi-governmental organisations as well as private enterprises which provide service to the public (eg. Banks, post offices, citizens bureaus etc)

—Betting shops

—Elevators

The Ministry also reminded that the fine for violators is €300.

 

By Annie Charalambous
