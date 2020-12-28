Heath Minister: Heath System under asphyxiating pressure

In a written statement, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou said that in recent days the Health System is under asphyxiating pressure due to the large number of people at hospitals and particularly in the ICUs.

Ioannou noted that the situation is extremely difficult and the State Health Services Organization OKYpY has requested the assistance of private doctors to cover increased needs.

The Minister appealed to all citizens to be particularly careful, to respect the personal hygiene measures, and to reduce contacts in order to curb the outbreak.

(philenews)