Heath Commissioner says monkeypox vaccines by July

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakidou said that by the end of June, EU member-states, including Cyprus, are expected to start receiving the vaccines for monkeypox.

In a statement after her meeting with Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas, the Health Commissioner explained that the vaccines will be distributed depending on needs and confirmed cases, adding that each member-state will request the number of vaccines it needs.

As she said, there are currently countries with a larger number of confirmed cases and they must have priority.

Stella Kyriakidou noted that for the time being the danger to the general population from monkeypox is very low but assured that the course of the disease is being monitored.

By gavriella
