News Local Heat climax to persist tomorrow with another 43 predicted

Ministry warns of heat stress as 'very serious heatwave' looms

 

Forty three degree conditions inland are expected to persist tomorrow as another orange heat alert looms, with the warm air current not subsiding before Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay at 43 inland according to the Met Office, while rising to at least 35 in coastal regions and 34 on the mountains.

Winds will light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate force three to four over slight seas.

From Tuesday through to Thursday no major changes are expected temperature wise, with perhaps a slight drop on Tuesday.

By Constantinos Tsintas
