Heartwarming photos from around the world to beat the pandemic blues

A cat Santa from South Korea, child guardian angels from Germany and a drive-in carol service in the UK are among the subjects featured in this photo collection from Reuters we put together to brighten up this unprecedented holiday season.

Santiaga and Enrique

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) survivor Santiaga Cerrato, 85, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, gets hugged by her son Enrique Suarez at the nursing home Centro Casaverde in Navalcarnero, outside Madrid, Spain, December 23, 2020.

Under the Madrid region’s coronavirus restrictions elderly residents like Santiaga are allowed to visit family over the holidays if they have coronavirus antibodies that can guarantee their immunity to the disease.

Cerrato will have to undergo diagnostic and antibodies tests prior to going back to the nursing home to determine whether she must observe a quarantine period upon her return.

Picture taken December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2. This happy pooch

A dog howls as people wearing Santa hats take part in a laughter yoga session during Christmas celebrations on a beach in Mumbai, India, December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

3. The Slovenian Cave Rescue team dressed as Santa to make kids happy

Members of the Slovenian Cave Rescue Association dressed as Santa Clauses rappel down the glass facade of a paediatric hospital in Ljubljana, Slovenia, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

4. A drive-in carol service

People sing as they attend a drive-in carol service organised by the Watling Valley Churches, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Milton Keynes, Britain, December 13, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

5. Ionut carrying sweets for Covid patients

Ionut Ivan, a 40-year-old nurse, dressed in red Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and wearing a red hat and a makeshift cotton beard carries boxes with sweets and fruits for patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Marius Nasta Pneumology Institute, in Bucharest, Romania December 22, 2020. Picture taken December 22, 2020. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

6. This kitty

A cat dressed in a Santa Claus costume sits on an employee’s shoulder at the Catgarden in Seoul, South Korea, December 14, 2020. Picture taken on December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

7. People dancing in downtown Mexico City

People dance at a small square as Mexico City and the neighboring State of Mexico are suspending nonessential activities due to a surge of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections and deaths that is quickly saturating hospitals, in downtown in Mexico City, Mexico December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

8. The Child Guardian Angels

Members of the association Child Guardian Angels give presents to children at the German Heart Centre as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

9. This hug

A hospitalized child hugs and kisses her mother through a plastic protection without risk of contamination or transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital, after children have wished for Christmas to see and hug their relatives, in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

10. Leonid, the PPE painter

Volunteer Leonid Krasner wearing a painted protective suit helps a patient to get up in the City Clinical Hospital No. 52 treating COVID-19 patients in Moscow, Russia December 16, 2020.

Leonid Krasner, aged 59, draws cheerful pictures on his personal protective equipment (PPE) and wears such suits and masks in the red zone of a Moscow hospital while taking care of people suffering from the coronavirus disease to support and cheer them up during this challenging time.

Picture taken December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Read more: Vaccines land in Cyprus in presence of Health Minister, EU health commissioner (photos, video)