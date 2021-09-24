NewsLocal"Heartland of Legends" project promotes rich cultural heritage of Cyprus

“Heartland of Legends” project promotes rich cultural heritage of Cyprus

Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios has presented a new project for the promotion of the cultural heritage of Cyprus named  “Heartland of Legends” .

In an event held at the village of Prasteio Avdimou on Thursday evening, Perdios said the project was inspired by the rich cultural heritage of the island.

And that it aims at further developing tourism in the countryside, mountainous and remote areas.

A central circular route and various thematic ones will be created, which will pass through numerous areas of the island to offer authentic experiences to visitors, bringing them closer to the Cypriot nature, tradition and lifestyle.

The thematic routes will be continuously enriched with additional experiences in the next stages of the project.

As the press release states, nowadays more and more travelers are looking for the opportunity to really have experiences from the places they visit , to get to know the locals and their traditions.

As well as to be introduced to the local gastronomy and culture and therefore the project will give the opportunity to villages, communities, producers and entrepreneurs to promote their places and products.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePatient dies after 18 hours of wait at Nicosia Hospital’s Emergency Department
Next articleEurogate welcomes US Ambassador to Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros