Health systems will continue to remain under pressure, says Commissioner Kyriakides

Health systems will continue to remain under pressure and we need to remain ready to handle the pandemic and any possible ones in the future, said Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, in an address at an event at the Glafcos Clerides Institute on the Future of Europe.

She said the right to timely, affordable and curable healthcare is for all and this is the European way of life, adding that the pandemic highlighted the weaknesses and inequalities of countries’ healthcare systems and that we must learn to live with the virus for a few more years to come.

Health care systems, she added, will continue to come under pressure and we must remain ready for this pandemic and any other health threats in the future.

She spoke about a European feat achieved by the EU and the example of cooperation during the pandemic, adding that the vision for a European health union and collegiality in actions helps for a strong recovery from the pandemic and will help us prepare for future crisis.

The Recovery and Resilience Fund, she said, was set up to mitigate member states from the repercussions of the pandemic and for economies to be sustainable, resilient and better prepared for the green and digital transitions.

Indicatively, 37 billion euros will be spent on the health sector, including €12 billion for the transition to digital health. Cyprus will receive €70 million, she added.

(CNA)