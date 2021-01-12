Health sector in Cyprus in deep crisis due to COVID-19

All sectors in Cyprus are in deep crisis due to the pandemic that continues to spread.

The health sector has already exceeded its limits and the Health Ministry has already started sounding out private hospitals in order to secure 30% of their beds for the treatment of patients with other health problems.

The State Health Services Organization OKYpY will now add the Paphos General Hospital to the battle against the pandemic.

The trade union of nurses is accusing OKYpY of manning the Intensive Care Units with inexperienced staff, people who are in no position to respond to the increased cases. The trade union also noted that when they asked for extra people in time, the authorities ignored their calls to form a coordinated management plan.

So far the number of patients suffering from COVID-19 is 205, while the number of patients in critical condition increased to 58. Yesterday there were another five deaths and 288 new confirmed cases.