Health safety at schools being discussed

Despite the fact that the programming in view of the new school year proceeds normally and is almost completed, the health aspect is something that is causing concern to the officials.

The fact that the new school year will begin in September amid the pandemic is making officials think that they have to be prepared for all eventualities.

For this reason the Ministries of Education and Health are coordinating on how to manage the pandemic within the school framework.

Asked about the issue, Minister Prodromos Prodromou said that a meeting will soon take place with the scientific committee that advises the Ministry to take into consideration all factors and make decisions.