Health protocols in place as agrotourism readies to welcome guests

Agrotourism units are implementing the government’s health protocols and will be offering incentives to generate business among local residents, Evi Panayiotou, an official at the Cyprus Agrotourism Company told the Cyprus News Agency.

The units are taking all the required measures, in line with the health and safety guidelines set out by the government for hotels and tourist accommodation.

She said all 27 units which are members of the company in Paphos and had closed during the lockdown had attended a series of seminars on how to deal with the pandemic in terms of hygiene, cleanliness and disinfection of their facilities so as to be ready to welcome guests under the new state of affairs.

Figures show that local tourism opts for agrotourism mostly for weekends and long weekends and winter and summer breaks. Among non-locals, the units are popular with visitors from Germany, the UK and Israel as well as northern Europe more generally, she said.

“Certainly this year after the pandemic we are focusing on local tourism,” she said adding that every effort will be made to offer the most attractive prices possible.