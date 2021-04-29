Health protocol for all-day elementary schools.

A new Health protocol has already been posted on the website of the Education Ministry, attempting to solve problems and gaps appearing in relation to these schools. According to the protocol, students will keep the same positions and there are also provisions regarding the activities and feeding of students.

It is noted that the children who will attend the all-day classes will remain outside under the supervision of teachers until the classes are cleaned and disinfected.

At all times the school will have lists with the names and sitting arrangement of children, who will comply with the health protocols.

Before and after feeding, children will have to clean and disinfect their hands and any remains of food will be placed in a closed basket.