Health professionals to get 4th dose of Covid-19 vaccine

The Health Ministry announced that as of tomorrow, 20 April, people eligible for the 4th dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be able to arrange an appointment through the vaccination portal or through all walk-in centers across the island.

As of tomorrow, 20 April, health professionals, irrespective of age, will be able to get the 4th dose, given that 5 months have elapsed since they got their booster shot.

An identification document (ID or passport) and vaccination card need to be shown.

Administration of the 4th dose is optional.

The Ministry said that the 4th dose will also be administered to all citizens 80 years old and over, to everyone who works or resides in nursing homes and closed units despite of age, and to immunosuppressed, given that 5 months have elapsed since they got their booster shot.

Walk in centers operate in all districts Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 0800-1500, Wednesday 0800-1800 and Saturday 0800-1300.