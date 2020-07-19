Health officials cautious over easing restrictions on mass-gatherings

Cyprus may record a positive epidemiological course but the Ministry of Health is still cautious over the easing of coronavirus restriction measures on social and other mass-gathering events.

Insiders told Phileleftheros that the Ministry will not take a giant leap towards normality because of fear of a new outbreak.

At the same time, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has asked officers to be in constant communication with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, one also said.

The mission of this independent agency of the European Union is to strengthen Europe’s defences against infectious diseases, and the Minister wants Nicosia to be updated on the post-lockdown situation in other European countries.

A week ago, the Ministry raised the number of people allowed to gather in homes, public spaces, food and drink spots, and mass gatherings.

The total number of people allowed to gather in homes and in public spaces was raised from 150 to 250 outdoors and from 75 to 100 indoors.

At food and drink spots, the total number of people allowed to gather in outdoor spaces was raised to 250, while the indoor maximum was kept at 100 people.

The Ministry also announced that between August 22 and September 15, a maximum of 350 people will be allowed to attend a dinner reception as part of a wedding or baptism.

Guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation stress that events such as concerts and festivals pose increased risks for the spread of coronavirus.