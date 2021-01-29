Health Ministry’s unified price list of medicines in effect as of Monday

The Health Ministry’s 2021 unified price list of medicines comes in effect on Monday, February 1, with possible changes affecting a beneficiary’s contribution.

This is what the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) announced on Friday, reminding that for each category the state reimburses in full the cheapest medicine on offer.

In this case, beneficiaries only contribute €1 per medicine, but in the case a doctor prescribes one whose price is higher than the cheapest then the beneficiary has to contribute the difference.

Beneficiaries will be able to be informed on revised contributions for medicines whose price will be affected through the website of the General Health Scheme (GESY).

This is the link providing all relevant information:

https://www.gesy.org.cy/sites/Sites?d=Desktop&locale=el_GR&lookuphost=/el-gr/&lookuppage=hiopharmacatalogues2020