Health Ministry’s decision on three nurses

At the orders of Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou, the procedures for the continuation of the employment of the three nurses at the Famagusta General Hospital have started.

The three nurses will continue to work at the reference hospital until the State Health Services Organization re-examines their request to be employed as a reward for their moral and hard work during their employment at the Famagusta General Hospital.

Before the pandemic, the three nurses were working in a private clinic but responded immediately to the Health Ministry’s call for extra staff. However now the State Health Services Organization does not clarify whether it will hire the three nurses while their previous employers have already filled the vacant positions.

(philenews)