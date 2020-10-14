Health Ministry: Use of mask in all enclosed indoor spaces

The use of masks in all enclosed indoor spaces will be adopted as an extraordinary measures to face the dangerous spreading of the pandemic in Cyprus, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou said, after the conclusion of a meeting at the Health Ministry.

Following yesterday’s record in daily COVID-19 infections, he appealed to young people urging them to respect the protective measures. He also appealed to employers and businesses asking them to respect protocols, noting that the effort must be collective.

Ioannou pointed out that the measures in place in various districts are sufficient provided they are respected.

(philenews)