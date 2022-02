Health Ministry units will carry out rapid tests outside nightclubs to people wishing to go inside, both who have had the Covid-19 vaccines or not, Nicos Vasiliou, chairman of the Nightclub Association, told CyBC state broadcaster. He noted that during yesterday’s meeting with the Health Minister, that was the position of the Advisory Committee.

He added that negotiations will continue, noting that the way the cost will be distributed will also be decided.

The same may apply to receptions.