Health Ministry to use students/graduates for vaccinations

The Purchasing and Supply Directorate of the Health Ministry announced a public competition for the purchase of supporting services by students/graduates for the needs of Vaccination Centers.

According to the announcement, the Directorate is inviting all students and or graduates who are interested in offering their services within the framework of three-month contracts, with the option of renewal for another three months, to submit their offer.

People interested can get more information and forms to submit their offer online either on the website of the Health Ministry (http://www.moh.gov.cy), or from the wesite of the Treasure – Public Procurement Directory (https://www.eprocurement.gov.cy).

Deadline for submission of applications is Monday 8 February at 09:00.