NewsLocalHealth Ministry to proceed with vaccination of special groups with vaccine against...

Health Ministry to proceed with vaccination of special groups with vaccine against Flu A

As of the beginning of October, the Health Ministry will proceed with the vaccination against Flu A to armor in time the vulnerable groups of people.

During a meeting that took place at the Ministry today, Health Minister Hadjipantelas was informed in detail about the procedure to be followed for the vaccination.

It will take place at the offices of personal physicians through the procedure that the Health Insurance Organization implemented last year.

Finally the Health Minister was informed about the timetable to receive 180,000 vaccines ordered, increased by 25,000 compared to the number in 2020.

By gavriella
Previous article7 years Technopolis 20: ErmisVickyLee Trio on September 24
Next articleRapid antigen testing units – Tuesday, 21 September 2021; who is eligible

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros