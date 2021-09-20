Health Ministry to proceed with vaccination of special groups with vaccine against Flu A

As of the beginning of October, the Health Ministry will proceed with the vaccination against Flu A to armor in time the vulnerable groups of people.

During a meeting that took place at the Ministry today, Health Minister Hadjipantelas was informed in detail about the procedure to be followed for the vaccination.

It will take place at the offices of personal physicians through the procedure that the Health Insurance Organization implemented last year.

Finally the Health Minister was informed about the timetable to receive 180,000 vaccines ordered, increased by 25,000 compared to the number in 2020.