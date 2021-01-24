Health Ministry to examine use of colchicine for COVID-19 patients

Regarding the use of colchicine to patients with COVID-19, due to relevant announcements made in Greece and Canada, the Advisory Committee of the Health Ministry is expected to study all scientific data and will decided whether or not to include it in the treatment protocols.

According to information, the assessment of colchicine has already started in Greece and since past April has been tested in clinical studies and Greek hospitals.

Having studied all scientific data, the Experts Committee of the Greek Ministry of Health decided unanimously to include colchicine in the treatment protocol to face COVID-19. According to the Ministry of Health it is a safe medicine tested in several diseases.

(philenews)